Preston North End are edging closer to the permanent signing of Liam Lindsay from Stoke City, with a longer-term move now a ‘strong possibility’.

Lancashire Evening Post report that Lindsay, 25, is nearing a permanent switch to Preston North End after an impressive loan spell from Stoke City during the second half of the season just gone.

The Scot made 13 Championship appearances for the Lilywhites and scored twice, starting and completing all four of Preston’s final games of the season which they won, conceding just once to eventually place them in 13th of the Championship table.

Last week, The Sun’s Alan Nixon claimed that Lindsay was a ‘main target’ of Preston’s and now it seems like a move is nearing completion, with Lancashire Evening Post claiming that a permanent move is now a ‘strong possibility’.

Main targets known … keeper and Lindsay … https://t.co/Mb7HV0cF86 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 29, 2021

Lindsay joined Stoke City ahead of the 2019/20 campaign from Barnsley and would go on to feature 20 times in his maiden Championship season with the Potters.

After battles with injury and inconsistency though, it seems like his disappointing Stoke City spell is nearing an end but with Preston, Lindsay has recaptured the form that made the Potters initially want to sign him.

Michael O’Neill seemingly has no plans for Lindsay but that might change if Nathan Collins’ Premier League links intensify in the next week or so.

As for Preston, they’ve stabilised after a turbulent season which saw Alex Neil depart, but they’re yet to settle on a permanent manager.