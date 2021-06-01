Coventry City and QPR are among ‘half a dozen’ teams to have made an offer for Charlton Athletic’s Chuks Aneke, reports TEAMtalk.

Aneke, 27, is a former youngster of Arsenal. He graduated trough the club’s youth ranks and has since made his name in the EFL, featuring for the likes of Crewe Alexandra, MK Dons and now Charlton Athletic.

In the 2020/21 League One season just gone, the Englishman scored 15 goals in 38 games for Charlton Athletic.

Now though, TEAMtalk report that a ‘host’ of Championship clubs are looking at a summer move after he turned down the offer of a contract extension at The Valley, making him a free agent at the end of next month.

As well as Coventry and QPR, Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Reading have all been named in the transfer hunt for Aneke.

The report goes on to mention how Aneke has interest from Scotland and from the MLS too, but that a Championship move is preferred in order to give him a shot at the Premier League.

Aneke has certainly endured inconsistent spells in his career.

Way back in the 2013/14 season he noted 14 goals in 40 league games for Crewe, but would lay rather dormant until the 2018/19 campaign at MK Dons where he scored 17 in 38 League One outings.

Last season at The Valley, he managed just one goal in 20 Championship appearances but having since dropped down into League One, he’s prevailed once again.

A Championship move now seems inevitable after rejecting Charlton Athletic’s contract offer and his free signing will prove a really shrewd piece of business for whoever lands him.