Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook is understood to be keen on a move for Max Power, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad this summer.

Power, who is 27 years old, is available on a free transfer after being released by fellow League One side Sunderland.

Cook managed him at Wigan and is now interested in reuniting at Portman Road.

Power has spent the past three years with Sunderland and made 127 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions, chipping in with 14 goals.

The tough-tackling midfielder also helped the North East club reach the Play-Offs twice during his time at the Stadium of Light.

He started his career at Tranmere Rovers and broke into their first-team as a youngster.

Wigan Athletic then swooped to sign him in 2015 and he became a key player for the Latics under Cook.

Power was part of two sides promoted under the now Ipswich boss from League One.

He played 143 games for the North West club during his spell at the DW Stadium and scored 11 times.

Signing Power, a player he knows and trusts, seems a no brainer for Cook at Ipswich.

He is experienced at this level and would give the Tractor Boys more competition and bite to their midfield department.