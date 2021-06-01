Luton Town’s Joe Morrell will consider his future at the club this summer, as per a report by Luton Today.

Luton Town only signed him last year but he struggled for game time last season.

Morrell, who is 24 years old, will have a think about his situation at Kenilworth Road after the Euros this summer.

He has been named in Wales’ 26-man squad for the tournament and will be eager to catch the eye.

Morrell joined Luton in October 2020 from Bristol City but he made just 11 appearances for Nathan Jones’ side in all competitions last term.

It may well be the case that he is allowed to leave Bedfordshire now to get more opportunities elsewhere.

There has already been quite a few departures from Luton since the end of last season, including the likes of Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) and James Collins (Cardiff City).

George Moncur, Kazenga LuaLua, Harry Isted and Brendan Galloway have also all headed out the exit door as free agents.

Morrell could join them in leaving but will currently be focused on his Wales duties.

The 24-year-old started his career at Bristol City and played six times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Sutton United, Margate, Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City.

His permanent move to Luton hasn’t really worked out and his future now hangs in the balance.