Coventry City may have to face interest from West Bromwich Albion in Gustavo Hamer this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

Coventry City’s midfielder has been identified by West Brom as a potential addition.

Hamer, who is 23 years old, had an impressive first season at Championship level.

The ex-Holland youth international joined Coventry last July from PEC Zwolle and they paid a fee in excess of £1 million for his signature.

Hamer became an instant hit with Mark Robins’ side and made 45 appearances in all competitions this past term, chipping in with five goals.

He adapted well to life in England and played a key role in the Sky Blues’ survival in the second tier.

The midfielder’s contract at Coventry expires in June 2023 so they are under no financial pressure to cash in on him.

However, West Brom could be sniffing around this summer as they look to bolster their ranks.

The Baggies are back in the Championship in the next campaign following their relegation from the Premier League.

They are in need of a new manager with Sam Allardyce opting against staying at the Hawthorns.

That won’t stop them looking at transfer targets though and Hamer fits the bill for the Midlands club as he is young, knows the division well and is a highly-rated talent.

Coventry will have no plans to sell unless big money comes in for him.