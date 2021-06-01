Celtic are keen to bring in former Football League man Shaun Maloney as a coach, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Celtic have identified the ex-Wigan Athletic and Hull City playmaker as a potential backroom staff addition.

Maloney, who is 38 years old, currently works under Roberto Martinez with the Belgium national team.

The Hoops remain in the hunt for a new permanent manager to replace Neil Lennon and are now after the Australian Ange Postecoglou, having missed out on Eddie Howe.

Maloney is also wanted and it will be interesting to see if he makes a return to Celtic as a coach.

The Scotsman hung up his boots in 2017 and has since delved straight into the coaching world.

He first took up a role with the Celtic as their Under-20’s manager before being appointed as a coach with the Belgium in 2018.

Maloney started his playing career at Celtic Park and had a spell at Aston Villa during the 2007/08 season before heading back to the Glasgow giants.

He then tried his luck in England again and had a four-year spell at Wigan Athletic, during which time he helped the North West club win the FA Cup in 2013.

Maloney made 91 appearances for the Latics and chipped in with 15 goals before moving to MLS side Chicago Fire in 2015.

He spent just eight months in America before leaving and signing for Hull City in August 2015. He became a useful player for the Tigers under Steve Bruce and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in his first season before staying in East Yorkshire for another year.