Southampton have reportedly move ahead of Newcastle United and West Ham in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Armstrong, reports Express Sport.

Armstrong, 24, has just capped another stellar season with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship. He netted 28 goals in 40 league appearances, scoring seven in his side’s final three games of the season to finish just three behind the league’s top-scorer Ivan Toney.

The Blackburn man has been linked with a move away all season but now, it seems like Southampton have burst into the race to sign the Englishman, with Express Sport claiming that the Saints are ready to launch a £15million bid.

He’s been previously valued at upwards of £25million but with just a year remaining on his Ewood Park deal, Tony Mowbray could be forced to accept a lowered offer for the striker.

West Ham and Newcastle United have been long-term admirers of Armstrong, who signed for Rovers from Newcastle back in 2018.

He looks primed for the Premier League and given his Rovers situation, his contract and the club’s apparent need for transfer funding going into the summer, a sale looks imminent.

Newcastle though have a slight advantage in this transfer race as they have a 40% sell on clause on his contract, which Express says can be ‘written off’ a potential return to St James’ Park.

As for West Ham, they’ve been linked with a number of strikers and it now seems they could be crowded out of this one.