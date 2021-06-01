Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has insisted that Elliot Embleton will be given first-team opportunities at the Stadium of Light next season, following links to Blackpool.

Embleton, 22, spent the season half of the season on loan with Blackpool. He shone during his 21 League One outings for the Tangerines, scoring twice as his side clinched promotion into the Championship over the weekend.

Soon after, The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59) reported that Blackpool wanted to complete a permanent transfer for the Englishman, who has just one year remaining on his Black Cats contract.

But speaking on the SAFC Unfiltered podcast (via Blackpool Gazette), Speakman has outlined Sunderland’s stance on Embleton going into the summer:

“The easiest thing with Elliot would have been to loan him to League Two, and we held out and we held out because we were desperate to get him with the right club and the right coaching staff.

“Neil and the guys at Blackpool have done excellent with him, given him that platform and he’s gone and performed.