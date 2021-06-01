Sunderland ready to offer player first-team football to fend off transfer interest
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has insisted that Elliot Embleton will be given first-team opportunities at the Stadium of Light next season, following links to Blackpool.
Embleton, 22, spent the season half of the season on loan with Blackpool. He shone during his 21 League One outings for the Tangerines, scoring twice as his side clinched promotion into the Championship over the weekend.
Soon after, The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59) reported that Blackpool wanted to complete a permanent transfer for the Englishman, who has just one year remaining on his Black Cats contract.
But speaking on the SAFC Unfiltered podcast (via Blackpool Gazette), Speakman has outlined Sunderland’s stance on Embleton going into the summer:
“The easiest thing with Elliot would have been to loan him to League Two, and we held out and we held out because we were desperate to get him with the right club and the right coaching staff.
“Neil and the guys at Blackpool have done excellent with him, given him that platform and he’s gone and performed.
“He’s demonstrated the ability to play at the level we need him to play at, so when he comes back here he can hopefully impact our team.”
That then, is seemingly a plea to Embleton to come back to Sunderland and become a member of Lee Johnson’s first-team.
The Black Cats lost out in the play-off semi-finals to Lincoln City earlier in the month and have since got to work on player contracts, with several set to depart and several having been offered extensions but yet to accept.
Embleton is one of Sunderland’s brighter youngsters, and so Johnson and Speakman will be desperate to keep hold of him – he performed really well with Blackpool though, and Championship football will prove luring.