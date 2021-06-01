TalkSPORT’s Sam Matterface has backed Swansea City boss Steve Cooper to head for Crystal Palace this summer.

Cooper, 41, has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace following his Swansea City side’s play-off demise. The Swans lost against Brentford in the play-off final over the weekend and soon after, reports emerged stating the Welshman’s compensation package.

The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59) stated that Cooper and his coaching staff have a £4.5million compensation package which Palace would have to fulfil to bring him in this summer – it comes after previous reports from The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59) claimed Cooper’s agent was spotted at Selhurst Park.

Now, speaking on talkSPORT (via ThisIsFutbol), regular pundit Matterface has suggested that Cooper’s post-match comments could indicate his inevitable departure this summer:

It just seems to suggest that he might be moving on. I think he’ll be the Palace manager. I think that seems to be what is on the agenda. They certainly, I think, like him. Whether or not that that ends up happening. I think conversations are starting.

Whether or not Cooper will be looking for the exit this summer remains to be seen. He’s proved a worthy manager in South Wales since his 2019 appointment, having achieved play-off finishes in his two seasons in charge of Swansea City.