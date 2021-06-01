Celtic and Southampton have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Swansea City’s loan star Freddie Woodman.

Woodman, 24, has just capped another fine season on loan with Swansea City. It was his second consecutive loan in South Wales and his best, having kept 20 clean sheets on his way to claiming the Championship Golden Glove award.

His side bowed out of the play-off final to Brentford over the weekend and since, his links to the Premier League have resurfaced once again.

Arsenal were previously linked and their name is cropping up in the Woodman hunt again. Now though, Chronicle Live report that both Celtic and Southampton have entered the race to sign the Englishman.

But last week, Woodman made an honest admission about his future, saying that he hopes he hasn’t played his last game for Swansea City and fuelling rumours of a permanent transfer to the club.

“It’s probably been the best two years of my life playing here,” he told Northern Echo. “I’ve fallen in love with the place and developed so much.

“I just wanted to get over the line for the city. I know how much they wanted us in that big league, so I’m absolutely gutted.

“I hope this isn’t the last game I play in a Swansea shirt. The main thing is to sort out my next step – if that’s in a Swansea shirt then brilliant, but if it’s not, I have to crack on and that’s football.”