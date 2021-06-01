Arsenal have watched over Brentford goalkeeper David Raya for the ‘best part of a year’, reports Daily Mail, who go on to say that the Gunners have now scrapped plans to sign the Spaniard.

Raya, 25, has just capped another solid season with Brentford which has ended in promotion into the Premier League.

He was the villain last year when his side lost to Fulham in the final, with the Spaniard’s mistakes helping the Bees on their way to defeat.

Soon after he was linked with a move to Arsenal. Now though, Daily Mail have reported that Arsenal have dropped their interest in the Spaniard due to a promotion clause in his contract.

Should Brentford not have secured promotion then Raya would’ve been available for £10million owing to a promotion clause in his contract.

With his price now expected to be much higher following promotion, Arsenal will turn their search for a new no.1 elsewhere.

For Brentford it’s good news – Raya is a fine keeper and one who compliments this side’s passing style of play, and his contract news could signal likewise for a number of other players who’ve been linked with moves away.

As for Arsenal, another Championship keeper they’ve been linked with is Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman, who’s spent the last two seasons on loan with Swansea City.