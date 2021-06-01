Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is eyeing a reunion with Fulham’s Tm Cairney this summer, who is priced at £10million.

TEAMtalk claim that Cairney, 30, is a ‘top target’ of his former boss Jokanovic at Sheffield United, and that Fulham have placed a healthy £10million price tag on the midfielder who still has three years remaining on his Craven Cottage contract.

The Scot endured another tough showing in the Premier League with Fulham. His side were relegated for the second time in three seasons with Cairney managing just 10 league outings owing to injury.

But he’s a player who Jokanovic knows well. The Serb guided Fulham to promotion from the Championship in 2018 and Cairney was that season an integral player to his side.

Having seemingly slipped down the pecking order at Fulham, Football League World first claimed the inevitable Sheffield United links upon Jokanovic’s appointment but TEAMtalk have now confirmed their interest.

Whether or not United will pay the £10million fee though remains to be seen. They could be in line for some big incoming fees this summer with Sander Berge valued at £35million and linked with a move away, and Oli McBurnie likewise at around £15million.