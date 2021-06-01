Leeds United have been urged to sign West Brom’s Matheus Pereira this season, after reports previously linked the Whites with a move.

Foot Mercato reported last month that Leeds United and Pereira’s agent had been in contact regarding a potential summer move.

The 25-year-old shone for West Brom in the Premier League season just gone, scoring an impressive 11 goals and grabbing six assists in his 33 league outings.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Phillips has urged Marcelo Bielsa’s side to make a move for Pereira, saying:

“I think it would suit their style. Leeds are an exciting, free-flowing team, you can express yourself in that side.

“We’ve seen that with players like Raphinha and Jack Harrison this year, that they can just go and play with freedom,

“But it’s no surprise that a player like that, of that mould and ilk, is being linked with Leeds but you have to be prepared to work your socks off and that’s something Pereira would have to take to another level.”

Pereira made his loan from Nurnberg permanent last summer. He joined West Brom in a deal worth little over £8million but now it looks as though the Baggies could make a healthy profit margin on that.

No price tag has yet been reported but after such an impressive showing last time round, and in such an under-performing side, Pereira will no doubt cost Leeds a pretty penny should they want to bring him in this summer.