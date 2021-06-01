Reading’s Michael Olise looks likely to attract some strong Premier League interest this summer, having already been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Leeds United, Liverpool and Spurs this season.

Olise, 19, has just capped a hugely impressive breakthrough season with Reading. He featured in all but two of Reading’s 46 Championship games in the season just gone, scoring seven and grabbing 12 assists.

Having been linked with a Premier League right throughout the season, his links to the top flight have reappeared as we near the opening of the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier in the week that French outfit Lille had joined the likes of Bayern Munich in the race to sign the Frenchman, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Leeds United all ‘keeping tabs’ on his situation.

Previous reports have backed Reading to hold out for upwards of £30million for the winger. Now though, Berkshire Live’s Jonathan Low expects that price to be much lower. He wrote: