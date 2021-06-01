Sheffield United really did shock everyone during their first season back in the Premier League in 2019/20 – ending in 9th place.

Sheffield United then were guided by the wily Chris Wilder who’d masterminded their promotion from the Sky Bet Championship as worthy runners-up to eventual champions Norwich City.

That form couldn’t be sustained through last season and the Blades were relegated long before the season came to its conclusion – Wilder having already left the South Yorkshire club.

Relegation comes with its own particular headaches and one of these is players not wanting to play at a lower level of competition. When that issue arises, clubs often look to cash in by selling them on.

Sheffield United are one of those clubs; Sander Berge is one of those players.

Sander Berge: Sheffield United value him highly

Berge joined Sheffield United from Belgian side KRC Genk in late January 2020 for a fee said to be £22million.

23-year-old Berge has since gone on to make 32 appearances for the Blades, scoring two goals and adding two assists.

He could only manage 15 games in the Premier League this season, missing three months due to surgery and recuperation for a hamstring issue. Those 15 games saw him score in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool and lay on an assist in a 4-1 loss against Chelsea.

Sheffield United and Berge are on different trajectories with news doing the rounds that the Blades are not going to move from their high valuation of £35m.

Comment: Sheffield United Berge valuation isn’t justifiable

It isn’t Sander Berge’s fault but there is no way that he is worth the £35m that Sheffield United are asking for.

According to The Star’s James Shield, Arsenal are said to be interested and Tottenham were once thought to be interested before Jose Mourinho left.

Shield’s article stresses that Sheffield United will not back down from their high valuation of Berge. He adds that the Blades “have used a back channel to warn them [Arsenal] they have no intention of lowering their asking price for a player who cost £22m 16 months ago.”

£35m for Sander Berge, just let that settle in for a moment. £35m buys you a whole lot of defensive midfielder but it is fantasy money dreamed up by Sheffield United. If he is worth £35m on the open market, it is frightening just how much Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United or Declan Rice of West Ham United are worth.