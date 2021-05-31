Sheffield Wednesday was a club up against it all through last season – their backs against the wall from day one.

Sheffield Wednesday were odds-on favourites for the drop for pretty much the whole of their campaign – a campaign that started with a points deduction went through a rollercoaster of results and ended in a 3-3 draw and relegation to League One.

Fingers can be pointed in any and all directions but the Owls were damned by two things – inconsistency and instability.

Instability and inconsistency – Sheffield Wednesday damning factors

A measure of the instability at Hillsborough could be seen in a snapshot when looking at the four managers they had across the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

Garry Monk started off the campaign but was sacked after results plummeted. His replacement, Tony Pulis, lasted just 10 games before similarly bad results saw him fall foul of Dejphon Chansiri’s axe.

Neil Thompson took temporary charge of the Owls – a charge that lasted two months and a transfer window before the club appointed current boss Darren Moore.

Combine all of that and what you get are the damning factors that helped to send the Owls back into League One.

Wage row escalates as players tipped to take action

Amidst the fall out from the relegation and even before that happened, Sheffield Wednesday players were left short of their April wages. This situation was evidenced by The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath and John Percy.

Hedging their words, The Telegraph duo say that the non-payment of April’s wages is ‘alleged’ and mention the same regarding March wages. Times are tough for all clubs and Owls owner Chansiri had asked players to join the Government’s furlough scheme.

That row over unpaid wages has escalated with news from The Star’s Joe Crann that “a number of players are considering handing in their notice.” Referencing ‘Star sources’, reporter Crann comments that “a number of senior Wednesday players” are considering this action “on the back of continued unpaid wages.”

This alleged action by Wednesday players is perfectly legal and built into the laws of the land. However, for football players to be allegedly thinking about doing this does tie in with Crann’s final thought “that the situation could be worsening” at Hillsborough.