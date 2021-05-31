West Brom were worthy as Championship runners-up behind Leeds United over the course of the 2019/20 campaign.

West Brom are also the latest side to suffer a yo-yo, promoted-to-relegated cycle going up in 2020 and coming back down this year.

Coming down as they are, expect that many of their more prominent players will leave the Black Country club rather than fight another Championship campaign.

Other players will not have the choice with the Baggies looking to cash in on them and sell them to fund new player purchases.

One of those players thought to be being readied for sale is goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59) said that West Brom is set to demand a ‘staggering’ £20million for him.

West Brom can’t point blame at Johnstone

What cost the Baggies was that they just weren’t consistent enough across the whole of their 2020/21 Premier League campaign – the final table doesn’t lie. They finished 19th in the table; 13 points and 19 goals safe of the drop zone.

Across the whole season, they conceded 76 goals – the worst in the Premier League by a difference of eight goals. 74 of those goals were conceded by Sam Johnstone.

It would be unfair to lay the blame at his feet as the defence in front of him was pretty hapless most of the time. Johnstone more than helped keep things respectable:

Saves made (total) – 166

Saves made (inside box) – 103

Saves made (outside box) – 63

Save Percentage – 96.17%

Penalties saved – 10

Data courtesy of Squawka’s Comparison Matrix

Comment: Seriously West Brom, £20m.

That £20m valuation is not Sam Johnstone’s fault – let’s be very clear on that right from the start. He’s a pawn in the valuation game being played.

Johnstone is good, of that there is little doubt. He’s proved his skills and such in the three seasons that he’s been at The Hawthorns since arriving in a £5m move from Manchester United.

When he arrived, Johnstone signed a four-year deal at West Brom; he will be entering into the final year of that four-year tenure next year.

Johnstone would hold up to a value placed against his name but £20m? Come on West Brom, with one year left on his deal and recovering from a relegation season and you are expecting a club to stump up £20m to buy him.

There is definitely a bit of creative thinking going on here and that’s being polite. In reality, West Brom are pulling everyone’s leg with a £20m valuation.