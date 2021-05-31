Nottinghamshire Live reporter Sarah Clapson has said Nottingham Forest will look at Joao Carvalho this summer if loan club UD Almeria opt against signing him permanently.

The Portuguese playmaker was sent out on loan last summer, leaving Nottingham Forest to spend the season in Spain with UD Almeria.

With the Spanish side, Carvalho chipped in with three assists in 34 games. He started in 19 LaLiga2 games, featuring frequently for Rubi’s side.

Now, with his loan nearing an end, an update has emerged on his future with his parent club.

Nottinghamshire Live reporter Sarah Clapson has stated that Carvalho could be given the chance to prove himself to Chris Hughton this summer. However, that will only be if Almeria opt against triggering an option to buy the attacking midfielder.

“If Almeria don’t take up the option to buy him Chris Hughton will have a look at him in pre-season,” she said.

“Trying to find other moves for him, in the current climate, could well be difficult.

“I still think he’d have a lot to do to really convince Chris Hughton.”

Hughton is yet to get a glimpse of Carvalho given that he departed under Sabri Lamouchi. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out in the coming months.

After joining in a record-breaking £13m deal, Carvalho has struggled for consistency with Nottingham Forest.

The former Benfica starlet has played 67 times for the City Ground since joining in 2018. In that time, he has chipped in with six goals and nine assists from midfield.

Almeria’s stance over a permanent deal awaits to be seen, but the situation will become clearer over the course of the summer window.