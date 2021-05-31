Ivan Toney was an enigma at the start of last season in that many wondered if he’d manage the step up to Championship level. Those questions have been answered.

Ivan Toney smashed in 33 goals across last season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign as well as 10 assists for Brentford in his first season at that level.

Now similar questions are being asked of him and whether he can transfer that goal-laden threat to the biggest stage of all – the Premier League.

It’s an intriguing thought as to whether he can be as explosive a scorer against world-class defences and world-class defenders. Whatever people’s thoughts on it, Toney is there now and has gone on record (below) as saying he can’t wait to get started.

YouTube: “I can’t wait to shut people up” 🤐 | Confident Toney on firing Brentford into the Prem!

Toney doubters silenced – Brentford stance revealed

Whenever a striker bags 33 goals, there is always going to be some level of interest in acquiring his services and that is no different with Toney.

Premier League sides are said to have been taking note of him and he has been linked to the likes of Leicester City and Everton this month with others such as Arsenal and West Ham also said interested.

This has left many Bees fans wondering whether Toney will still be at the club to spearhead their first top-flight season in English football since the 1946/47 season.

Those doubts are understandable given Brentford’s policy of buy cheap, develop players and sell to the highest bidder. You only have to look at last summer and the sales of Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins for evidence of that approach.

However, Bees co-director of football Rasmus Ankerson told Sky Sports (via The Mirror) that Toney had “done amazingly” and added that “if we hadn’t have gone up then there would have been lots of Premier League interest in him.”

Those words will have emboldened any worried Brentford fans and are strengthened by other quotes from Ankersen. Commenting on Toney’s post-match attitude, Ankersen said: “Ivan though, like he said after the game, can’t wait to start scoring goals in the Premier League. I’m sure that will be for us.”