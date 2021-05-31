Sunderland chief Kristjaan Speakman has indicated the club are ready to give midfielder Elliot Embleton a shot at first-team action after an impressive stint with Blackpool.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Speakman provided an update on Embleton’s situation after his loan spell with Blackpool came to an end.

As per The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59), the Tangerines are interested in bringing the Black Cats academy graduate back to Bloomfield Road next season.

However, Speakman’s latest insight has revealed Neil Critchley’s side could have their work cut out in their efforts to bring the 22-year-old back to Bloomfield Road.

Speakman moved to heap praise on Critchley and co for their role in helping Embleton this season.

However, he stated that the performances put on by the Durham-born midfielder have shown he is ready for a shot at first-team action next season.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, here’s what he had to say:

“Neil and the guys at Blackpool have done excellent with him, given him that platform and he’s gone and performed.

“He’s demonstrated the ability to play at the level we need him to play at, so when he comes back here he can hopefully impact our team.”



Embleton made the move to Blackpool in the January transfer window after failing to nail down a spot in the Sunderland side in the first half of the campaign.

The midfielder went on to play 21 times for Critchley’s promotion-winning side. In the process, he chipped in with two goals and four assists.

With Speakman revealing Sunderland’s position, it will be interesting to see how Embleton’s situation pans out.