Speaking to Gloucestershire Live, Cheltenham Town chairman Andy Wilcox has revealed Portsmouth target Josh Griffiths wants to return to Cheltenham Town next season.

West Brom starlet Josh Griffiths enjoyed a thoroughly successful stint on loan with Cheltenham Town during the 2020/21 campaign.

The 19-year-old starred in between the sticks for Michael Duff’s promotion-winning side. Griffiths kept 23 clean sheets in 50 games for the Robins, conceding only 45 goals.

Unsurprisingly, Griffiths’ performances have attracted attention from elsewhere. Portsmouth are said to be ‘among the sides’ showing an interest in the Baggies youngster.

However, Pompey could have a battle on their hands, with Griffiths’ transfer stance being revealed by Cheltenham chairman Andy Wilcox.

Speaking to Gloucestershire Live, Wilcox has revealed the shot-stopper is keen to return to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium next season. He moved to heap praise on Griffiths, saying:

“Firstly, he wants to come back to Cheltenham, which is the most important thing.

“He really enjoyed it here. I watched him from game one to his last of the season and he’s improved no end.

“He’s just got better and better, so credit to Booky (Steve Book, goalkeeping coach) for giving him confidence. He has a big future, that lad.”

With Griffiths eyeing up a return to Cheltenham, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer.

The England youth international’s position with parent club West Brom remains unknown. It awaits to be seen what they have planned for Griffiths, but an opportunity in League One could be perfect for his development.

The youngster is yet to make his senior debut for the Baggies but has featured frequently for the club’s youth sides. He has kept five clean sheets in six games for the U23s since making his way up from the U18s, who he played for on 21 occasions.