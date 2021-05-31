Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson has been tipped for a role in Chris Hughton’s first-team next season by Peterborough United chief Darragh MacAnthony.

I’d Wager he will be in Forest first team next season https://t.co/5UxpeKgpyZ — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) May 30, 2021

The 20-year-old attacker has made a brilliant impression while on loan away from Nottingham Forest this season.

Johnson linked up with Lincoln City last summer, coming in to bolster Michael Appleton’s attacking ranks. The Forest starlet starred for the Imps, netting 13 goals and laying on 13 assists across all competitions.

Now, with his loan deal coming to an end, Peterborough United’s owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony has made a prediction regarding his immediate future.

Responding to a fan’s question on Twitter, MacAnthony stated he believes Johnson will be in Chris Hughton’s first-team plans next season, saying:

“I’d wager he will be in (the) Forest first-team next season.”

Given his performances, it would be a surprise to see him send out on loan again.

The Nottingham Forest forward was a mainstay in Appleton’s Lincoln side. He featured in 48 games across all competitions, helping the Imps to the play-off final, where they were defeated by Blackpool on Sunday.

Johnson’s form for Lincoln earned him his first international call-up earlier this season. He has featured twice for the Wales national side, making his first appearances against the USA and Mexico.

After his impressive campaign, it will be interesting to see how Johnson’s situation pans out this summer.

With Nottingham Forest, the young attacker has played eight times for the senior side. Johnson made his debut back in August 2019, coming off the bench in a 2-1 loss to West Brom.