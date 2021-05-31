Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is hoping for a quick resolution to certain players’ contracts, including Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Millwall target Luke O’Nien.

O’Nien, 26, is one of a handful of Sunderland players to have been offered an extended deal. His current contract expires next month but he is yet to accept the club’s offer of an extension, with several Championship clubs looking at him.

Football Insider reported earlier in the month that all of Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Preston North End were keen on the defender, who featured 40 times in League One for Sunderland in the season just gone.

Now though, speaking to Chronicle Live, the Black Cats’ sporting director Speakman has suggested that he wants the futures of those offered new deals, including O’Nien, to be resolved as quickly as possible

“We’ve been in discussions with those guys and their representatives and it is always going to be a difficult period because they are players who have done well for us, hence we want to re-engage them.

“But then because they have done well for Sunderland, there are other people who have seen that and would also be interested in them.

“It’s going to be a piece of work where we want to reduce the timeline as quickly as possible, and that helps us with our platform in terms of where we are going and who we might be looking at in the future.”

For any of Luton, Middlesbrough, Millwall or Preston, O’Nien could be a keen signing – likely available on a free and coming off the back of a strong showing with the Black Cats in League One, having just capped a third season at the Stadium of Light.

Previously of Wycombe Wanderers, O’Nien is yet to experience Championship football properly and so his signing would be a risk for any of the linked teams. But should he become a free agent, he’d likely become an even more in-demand name in the summer.