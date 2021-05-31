Sportske Novosti has claimed Nottingham Forest could face competition from Spartak Moscow for loan midfielder Filip Krovinovic.

The Croatian playmaker has been linked with a return to Nottingham Forest after his loan stint came to an end.

Krovinovic looks set to be on the move this summer. He is surplus to requirements with parent club Benfica and the City Ground club have been credited with interest in a reunion.

However, it has now emerged that they could face some stiff competition for a deal.

As per Croatian news outlet Sportske Novosti, Spartak Moscow are interested in a deal for the attacking midfielder. Now managed by Rui Vitoria, the man who brought Krovinovic to Benfica back in 2017, the Russian side are said to have made him one of their top targets.

With his deal entering its final year, this summer could finally see Krovinovic leave the Portuguese club permanently,

The 25-year-old has spent the last two years out on loan, spending time with West Brom and, of course, Forest.

In his half-season stint at the City Ground, the former NK Zagreb man chipped in with one goal and two assists in 19 outings.

He helped West Brom make their return to the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign before returning for a second stint last summer. In 55 games for the Baggies, Krovinovic netted three goals and laid on four assists.

With options open to Krovinovic, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out over the summer window.