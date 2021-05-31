Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester United ‘will look to secure loans’ for a number of their youngsters this summer, including Dylan Levitt.

Levitt, 20, is one of a quartet of Manchester United youngsters who the club will look to secure 2021/22 loan moves for in the summer.

A Welsh international, Levitt’s sole experience in English first-team football came during a loan spell with Charlton Athletic during the first half of last season.

He managed just three League One outings for the club before heading for Croatia, where he spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Istra 1961.

It came after both Portsmouth and QPR were linked with a January loan for the midfielder:

Both QPR and Portsmouth like Levitt, but in terms of going out on loan again for the second half of the season, Dylan will assess after a couple of weeks back at #MUFC, and a couple of U23 games. He is very keen to go to the Euros with Wales in the summer, so it is a big decision — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 8, 2021

It remains to be seen whether one of Portsmouth of QPR will reignite their interest in Levitt.

He undoubtedly struggled with Charlton Athletic who eventually finished 7th in the League One table – a place in front of Danny Cowley’s Pompey.

QPR meanwhile under Mark Warburton had a resurgent 2021 which saw them eventually place in 9th of the Championship table, as they look set to challenge for promotion next time round.

Levitt would be a keen addition to either side but both he and United will be eager for him to go somewhere with profound first-team opportunities.

That might not be the case with QPR but with Portsmouth, Levitt might have a much better chance of gaining some all-important experience.

At 20-years-old he really needs to start playing some more compeitive football and expect there to be plenty of Football League suitors looking at him this summer.