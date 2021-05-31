Reading started off last season’s Championship campaign like a runaway train by winning seven of their first eight games.

Reading fell away then with four, consecutive losses and then patchy and inconsistent form to follow that lasted pretty much the rest of the season.

From seemingly runaway winners at the start, they ended up in 7th place on 70 points – just seven points short of the last of the play-off places claimed by Bournemouth.

One player who impressed for the Royals was on-loan Benfica ace Alfa Semedo who had last been seen on these shores on a previous season loan deal with Nottingham Forest.

Semedo: Time at Reading this season

Young defensive midfielder Semedo has spent another season on loan in England after his previous 2019/20 stint with Nottingham Forest.

This time around he impressed for Reading making 39 appearances for the Berkshire outfit where he scored two goals and provided three assists in the Sky Bet Championship.

A report in the digital version of Portuguese publication A Bola (via Sport Witness) says that Semedo “left a good impression in Reading” with Berkshire Live’s Richard Mills adding that the Royals are “reportedly keen” to land the talented Benfica ace.

Semedo: What the future holds plus Reading learn fee

Another Portuguese publication, Record, add that Semedo finds himself surplus to requirements at Benfica. Record go on to add that, “without space” at the Portuguese giants, there are “several clubs” interested in England in acquiring his service.

The digital version of A Bola (link above) has a graphic stating that Semedo has a purchase clause of €6m/£5.1m whereas Record state that Benfica is asking for €5m/£4.3m in order to release him from a contract that runs to the summer of 2023.

Record’s brief article also mentions that Semedo wants “to be transferred permanently” to an English team which itself could cause problems for Reading and any likelihood of a pursuit for him.

Berkshire Live’s Mills adds that Reading didn’t sign a player in January and sets a reminder that big signings are not expected this summer.

When pressed on this, per Mills, Reading boss Veljko Paunovic said “I think that would be the very simple answer, and very accurate at this point” when commenting that free transfers and loan deals would make up the Royals summer business.

So, whilst Reading now have knowledge of the fee needed to land Benfica talent Semedo this also has to be balanced out against them preferring free transfers and loan deals next season.