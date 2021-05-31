Norwich City won’t be selling their star players for anything less than £30million this summer, says the club’s sporting director Stuart Webber.

Norwich City have a number of players attracting interest going into the summer. The likes of Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons are hitting headlines recently, the latter being linked with a number of clubs.

Both Everton and Manchester United were linked with the Englishman before the likes of Spurs and West Ham seemingly moved to the front of the queue.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Webber said on the possibility of Norwich City selling their best players this summer:

If we do sell one, it’s going to be a club-record deal. It’s probably going to start with a number three in front of it and that will give us great opportunities to maybe make the whole better as well. We’re really relaxed on that front.

At one point, Everton looked to be in pole position to sign Aarons. Since, the Toffees have seemingly moved on to other transfer targets with Manchester United’s links appearing to fade as well.

More recently though, Spurs and West Ham have been linked with the 21-year-old who was previously valued at £35million by the Canaries.

With Norwich City’s promotion in the bag, Aarons will be a Premier League player regardless of his summer movements.

Despite having previous interest from abroad it now seems like the Canaries full-back will either remain at Carrow Road or seal a move to another Premier League club, and either Spurs or West Ham would be attractive destinations.

It all comes down to cost though – Webber has set his demands and it’s now a question of whether any club is willing to match those demands.