Bristol City have identified Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees as a transfer target this summer, reports Bristol Live .

Lees has been identified as an alternative option to Luton Town-bound Reece Burke, who was also identified by Nigel Pearson in recent weeks. Burke reportedly snubbed interest from Bristol City, Cardiff City, and Millwall to sign for Luton. Pearson is looking to bring two defenders into Ashton Gate this summer and Wednesday defender Lees is the next target.

The other target being Oxford United’s Rob Atkinson, which was reported this week. Lees is someone with enormous experience in the Championship, he’s made 274 appearances for the Owls all coming in the second tier of English football. The 30-year-old has also played over 100 times for Leeds United.

The centre-back played 38 times this season in an Owls side that struggled for the majority of the season and in the end saw their fate sealed with relegation to League One. However, the defender was not part of the final run-in as his season was cut short due to an ankle ligament injury suffered in April.

His contract expires next month and with the Owls being relegated to League One, Wednesday decided against renewing the 30-year-old’s terms. Lees is someone with strong leadership skills, can read the game, and is a presence in any defence. He is someone Pearson would love to have around his squad and could be said to be a typical Pearson player.

The Robins are left short in defence, after the release of Nathan Baker and loanee Alfie Mawson returning to parent club Fulham. Defenders Tomas Kalas and Taylor Moore are the only recognised centre-backs left at the club, but young defender Robbie Cundy could also be an option after his successful loan spell at Gillingham this season.

Pearson wants depth in the central defence and a player like Lees being a free agent this summer is a bargain. The wealth of experience he can bring to this young City side could be massive and as previously stated he sounds like a player Pearson would love to have.