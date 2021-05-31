Chelsea is a club renowned for hoovering up young talent and sending them out on loan to other clubs to gain first-team experience.

Chelsea has done that with many youngsters and central defender Marc Guehi has been one of those players who have followed that route.

The highly-rated 20-year-old spent last season out on loan at Swansea City – his second loan at the Welsh club after a successful one the season before.

Last season the Abidjan-born Guehi played a vital part in helping the Swans progress to the Play-Off Final, losing out on a Premier League place in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford.

Guehi: Impressing on loan at the Liberty Stadium and what next

In total, Guehi has 59 appearances under his belt at Swansea across his two spells at the Welsh club. He impressed last season in making 43 appearances in the Swans Championship campaign – including the three Championship Play-Off games.

Commenting on his time with Swansea, per the club website, Guehi said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here. The fans and everyone at the club has really embraced me and taken me in as if I was family.”

Guehi went on to add that he’d had “an amazing time” at the Welsh club and that the Swans would always have a special attachment with him.

Obviously, thoughts will now turn to what his future will be at Stamford Bridge what with a Chelsea side packed with international stars.

Guehi is still only 20 years old so he has a lot of football and development potential in front of him. Whether that potential and development is seen through at Chelsea in their Under-23s or out on another loan deal is unknown.

The Chelsea starlet does comment on this uncertainty saying “I don’t know what my future holds” before adding that he’d “definitely keep my eyes on how Swansea are doing at all times and support them from afar.”

Guehi saying that he’ll be supporting Swansea “from afar” does seem to indicate that a return might not be on the books. However, as he suggests, there is added uncertainty as to what his role at Stamford Bridge might be next season.