Blackburn Rovers’ Harry Chapman is said to have interest from Championship and League One clubs, with the 23-year-old pondering over his Ewood Park stay.

The Blackburn Rovers man sees his contract expire at the end of next month. Reports have previously stated that Tony Mowbray’s side were set to trigger an option of a one-year extension to his deal, but fresh reports now claim that Chapman wants to find a club with more first-team opportunities.

Shropshire Star write that Chapman has indeed been offered a new deal by Rovers but that he’s ‘keen on pursuing his career where he is more likely to be involved in regular first-team football’, going on to claim that Championship clubs are ‘monitoring’ his situation and with interest coming from League One ‘big-hitters’ too.

After some difficult seasons with Blackburn, Chapman got his best career experience to date during his Shrewsbury loan spell – he netted seven goals and grabbed two assists in 23 League One outings.

His form for Shrewsbury leaves both him and Blackburn in a difficult position though. Mowbray will no doubt need attacking depth and reinforcements this summer, with Adam Armstrong still looking likely to be moved on, but Chapman wants that guarantee of regular first-team football.

At 23-years-old he remains a relatively young player but his next move should be taken with caution.

League One seems to be a good level for Chapman to mature and gain the same kind of experience that he did in the season just gone, and with Shrewsbury still keen on the permanent deal, that could yet be his best option.