Barry Douglas spent last season at Blackburn Rover whilst Leeds United had a solid season during a first Premier League season in 16 years.

Barry Douglas helped Rovers to a 15th-placed finish whilst Leeds United achieved a very creditable 9th-placed finish in English football’s top-tier competition.

Whilst all that was going well for the Whites, Douglas proving bot his fitness and himself at Blackburn Rovers as his Elland Road deal ran down.

It was the second time in three years that Douglas had won promotion but had then been cast aside and not made the step up to the Premier League.

In an interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, Douglas opens up about his time on loan at Ewood Park and where he stands right now concerning his future.

Douglas: It didn’t work at Leeds United but successful at Blackburn Rovers

Douglas was signed by the Whites from Wolves for £3m and Leeds fans would have been expecting that five-goal/14-assist man who’d blazed for Wolves.

It didn’t work out that way and Scot Douglas’ time on the pitch was curtailed by creeping injuries. It was clear that he wouldn’t be a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans and he was shuffled out on loan to Blackburn.

Speaking to the YEP’s Smyth, the 31-year-old left-back is open about wanting to “go and play football” and that this was his driving force behind a loan move to Blackburn last season.

Tony Mowbray gave the fit-again Douglas that opportunity and he turned out in 30 Championship games for Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side as they limped to 15th place in the table. 29 of these games saw Mowbray start Douglas.

Douglas is no longer a Leeds United player, having been informed of this before the Whites released the details of their retained list.

Douglas: Clear comments about his post-Blackburn future

It is now at the stage where Barry Douglas has to sit down and think about his future and his next steps in the professional game.

Douglas is clear on this and also on the issue of where his next move might take him adding “It depends what opportunities present themselves.” Due to his time spent at Ewood Park this season, the topic of Blackburn was always likely to come up.

Left-back Douglas comments on Rovers, telling Smyth “If there’s a conversation to be had at Blackburn I’m sure my agent will explore it. I don’t know their plans but as it stands I’m away from Blackburn and looking for a new venture.”

Lancashire Telegraph reporter Rich Sharpe mentioned in early May that it is unlikely that Douglas’ future would be at Blackburn. In an article written at the time, Sharpe added “Douglas’ future looks set to lie away from both Ewood Park.”

Sharpe went on to say that wages paid to Douglas would be better spent elsewhere on a side that clearly needs improving ahead of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.