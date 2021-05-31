Charlton Athletic loan man Akin Famewo could head out the Norwich City exit door again this summer, as per a report by the Pink ‘Un.

Charlton Athletic had him on loan last season and could be alerted by his potential availability again now.

Famewo, who is 22 years old, made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks last term after being given the green light to leave Carrow Road in late September.

The Pink ‘Un now say he “could be facing another loan or even a permanent exit this summer.”

Norwich are back in the Premier League next season which will further limit Famewo’s chances of game time.

The Canaries’ loan manager, Neil Adams, has said: “The goal for Akin was to go and get games under his belt, to go and prove himself at League One level and impress at a good club, a really big club, in Charlton Athletic.

“He has had a fantastic loan there. He was excellent. He kept six clean sheets in the first seven games, and six clean sheets on the spin, which is pretty much unheard of at any level.”

Famewo started his career at Luton Town and went on to play 14 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Grimsby Town.

Norwich swooped to sign him in 2018 but he has only played once for their senior side.

The East Anglian side loaned him out to St Mirren in the campaign before last before he rocked up at Charlton.

Famewo could leave Norwich again this summer but whether the Addicks are interested remains to be seen.