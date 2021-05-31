Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has delivered an update to their fans on Twitter (see tweet below).

Charlton Athletic’s manager says the club are working hard behind the scenes to bring some players through the door.

Adkins took over from Lee Bowyer in March and saw his side narrowly miss out on the League One Play-Offs last term.

However, all focus is on the next campaign and the three-time third tier promotion winner will have his sights set on a fourth with the Addicks.

Read: Charlton Athletic transfer target wants to move up north

Adkins gave an update to supporters on his daily walk yesterday: “We’ve been very busy behind the scenes at Charlton Athletic, as with many football teams trying to get the recruitment right for next season.

“The most important signing though is the supporters and we can’t wait to get as many as we can back at the Valley next season. I’m sure that will be echoed all across the football world as you are the most important part of the team.”

He added: “We’re going to try and get a few more players in, that’ll be the same as everybody. Probably half the football world are in Portugal at this moment in time!”

Read: Charlton Athletic loan favourite could be sold this summer

Charlton are in need of some reinforcements and will be eager to get the ball rolling over the next week or so.

They will also want to sort out the contract situations of the likes of Chuks Aneke, Ben Amos, Jason Pearce and Jake Forster-Caskey, all of who are currently due to become free agents as it stands.

Charlton have been linked with a few players over recent weeks as Adkins looks to put his own stamp on them over the coming weeks.