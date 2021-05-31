Derby County have signed young midfielder Darren Robinson from Dungannon Swifts.

Derby County have swooped in to sign the Irish teenager on a professional contract, as announced by Dungannon Swifts‘ website.

Robinson, who is 16 years old, will make the move to England this summer after breaking into the Swifts’ first-team picture last season.

He has caught the eye of Derby and is a name for their fans to keep an eye out for in the future.

The midfielder has signed a three-year contract with Wayne Rooney’s side.

Read: Derby County-linked striker wanted by Bristol City

Robinson joined Dungannon Swifts two years ago from Portadown and has been a key player for them at youth levels since his move.

He was handed his first contract in January and made his senior debut on the final day of the last season against Glenavon.

However, he has now left Northern Ireland for an exciting new opportunity at Pride Park.

Robinson has said: “Its all I’ve wanted to do ever since I started playing football, to get over the water, I’m over the moon to sign for Derby. I’ve loved every minute of my time here at Dungannon.”

He added: “I chose Derby firstly because the facilities are excellent and the place itself s nice too. I felt more at home there and I really enjoyed my time when I was there.”

Read: Derby County-linked defender not wanted by Preston North End

Derby only just avoided relegation last term and will need to bolster their ranks this summer.

Robinson is a decent addition to their youth department and it will be interesting to see if he can break into their first-team over the next three years.