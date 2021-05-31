Portsmouth are not interested in free agent defender Jacob Bedeau, as per a report by Hampshire Live.

Portsmouth have been linked with the youngster but are not believed to be in for him.

Bedeau, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at Scunthorpe United at the end of next month and will be leaving the League Two side on a free transfer.

He is weighing up his options and has been previously linked with Barnsley, Rotherham United and Luton Town, as per a report by The Athletic.

Portsmouth not being keen could pave the way for the above trio to swoop in.

Bedeau has had an impressive past season with Scunthorpe and made 38 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career at Leyton Orient but switched to Bury in 2017. He went onto play seven times in all competitions for the Shakers’ first-team before he was lured away from Gigg Lane by Aston Villa.

Villa paid a fee in the region of £1 million to bring him to Villa Park and he captained their Under-23’s side during his time in the Midlands. They won the Premier League cup and came 2nd in the league in his first year there.

However, the young defender was released by Villa in 2019 and subsequently linked up with Scunthorpe.

Bedeau will have benefitted from getting regular first-team football during his spell at Glanford Park in League and it will be interesting to see where he goes.