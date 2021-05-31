Fleetwood Town want to sign Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Fleetwood. Keen on Ryan Edwards at Dundee United. Grayson worked with him before … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 30, 2021

Fleetwood Town have identified the centre-back as a potential summer addition.

Edwards, who is 27 years old, has worked with their manager Simon Grayson before and is out of contract at the end of next month.

The Cod Army are gearing up for another year in League One and could lure him back to England to boost their defensive options.

Wigan Athletic were linked with a move for him in the January transfer window, as per The Sun on Sunday (31.01.21, pg 57). However, Leam Richardson’s side didn’t end up getting him in the end.

Edwards moved up to Scotland last summer to join Dundee United and made 32 appearances for them last term in all competitions, chipping in with four goals.

He is experienced in the Football League and started his career at Blackburn Rovers. He never played for Rovers’ first-team but enjoyed loan spells away at Rochdale, Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers.

Edwards then had permanent spells at Morecambe, Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool and has racked up just under 300 appearances in his career to date.

Grayson will be looking forward to his first full campaign in charge of Fleetwood and will be eager to bolster his ranks with the signing of Edwards from Dundee United.