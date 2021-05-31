Sheffield United’s summer spending allocation is ‘dependant’ on what money they can bring in through player transfers, reports The Athletic.

Sheffield United are returning to the Championship under the guidance of Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Serb after some weeks of links has finally been tempted to Bramall Lane and the former Fulham and Watford boss will now go in search of a third promotion from the Championship.

But his summer spending is a reported issue of debate – it was previously unclear what kind of arsenal Jokanovic would be given in the transfer market, but now The Athletic claim that United will need to offload names to bring them in, writing:

With any signings this summer understood to be dependent on raising sufficient funds in the market to plug the financial shortfall that accompanies relegation back to the EFL, Jokanovic will more than likely have to devise a system to suit a squad very much built with 3-5-2 in mind.

For the Blades though, that might work out well.

One player linked with a move away is Sander Berge. The Norwegian is being strongly linked with a move to Arsenal and reports from the Sheffield Star say that the club won’t back down from their £35million valuation of the 23-year-old.

Elsewhere, Oli McBurnie is being linked with a £15million move to Rangers and that could subsequently leave Jokanovic with a transfer kitty of upwards of £50million.

Whether both deals will go through, and for the prices being reported remains another issue. Sheffield United though have some valuable assets they could sell this summer to give Jokanovic a strong foothold in the transfer market, and subsequently a fighting chance of an immediate return to the Premier League.