Portsmouth are ‘under no obligation’ to sell Ronan Curtis this summer, reports Lancashire Live – the Irishman has been linked with all of Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Derby County.

Curtis, 25, has just capped another fine showing for Portsmouth in League One. He netted 10 goals in 42 League One outings in the season just concluded – he’s reached double-figures for league goals in each of his three seasons at Fratton Park.

Heading into the summer, transfer interest seemingly seeped back into headlines regarding the Republic of Ireland international. Both Blackburn Rovers and Derby County have held long-term interest in the winger, with Cardiff City having been recently touted too.

Now though, Lancashire Live report that Pompey are ‘under no obligation to sell’ Curtis, if any incoming offers fall well short of their valuation of the player.

What is Curtis’ valuation though?

Previously, Pompey had slapped a £3million price tag on Curtis. Since then, The Portsmouth News has reported that the club ‘might well’ have to settle for half of that previous valuation.

It comes after the financial hardships of the past year or two, with Curtis’ contract at Fratton Park close to entering its final two years.

What’s more is that Portsmouth are reported to have received ‘tentative enquiries’ for Curtis. Last week, The Portsmouth News reported that enquiries had come in for the 25-year-old and again mentioned the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Derby County and even Reading, who had been loosely linked with the winger previously.

Plenty of options for Curtis going into the summer, and if Pompey play hard ball it could leave the player frustrated and pushing a move.