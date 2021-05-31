Preston North End’s Josh Ginnelly looks to be honing in on a free move to Hearts at the end of next month, with his Deepdale contract due to expire.

Ginnelly, 24, sees his Preston contract expire at the end of next month.

The Englishman joined the Lilywhites from Walsall midway through the 2018/19 campaign but has since managed just six Championship outings for the club.

He spent part of last season with Bristol Rovers and this season with Hearts. Injuries have blighted both spells but up in Scotland, Ginnelly still managed to impress having netted three goals in his six league performances for Hearts.

Now, Edinburgh News writes that talks with the Englishman are ‘progressing’, but that he must first ‘finalise matters’ with Preston before he can complete a free transfer to the club this summer.

For Preston, Ginnelly has been a huge disappointment. He arrived from Walsall as a youngster who’d impressed in the lower divisions of the Football League and at first, it looked a really keen signing from the club.

Formerly of the likes of Lincoln City and Tranmere Rovers, Ginnelly’s last few seasons have been blighted by injuries and runs of bad form but a permanent move to Hearts could see him recapture some of that earlier hype.

It seems unlikely that Preston will offer him a new contract but for Hearts, signing him on a free transfer could be a really shrewd piece of business.