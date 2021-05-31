Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has outlined his club’s newfound transfer philosophy as they enter a crucial summer.

Sunderland look set to undergo a vast makeover this summer following their play-off exit. In truth, the summer ahead was always bound to bring about significant change following the instalments of both Lee Johnson and new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who both want a new and more contemporary feel about the club.

That’s summed up perfectly in Speakman’s recent interview with Chronicle Live – he outlined the problems facing Sunderland and the modernised transfer strategy that they’ll look to don from here on, saying:

“You’re trying to have effective and efficient operations on a day-to-day basis to drive performance across all the teams, development of individuals – players and staff – and you are trying to have a blueprint for success.

“As much as we’d all like to be able to adapt and make those changes in a really, really, quick timeline because understand nowadays everything is click-of-a-button, when you are talking about organisational culture, structure, and processes, they take a lot longer to do.

“The key to it is to get the priorities right and one of the first things we have changed is how we go about our player recruitment operation and how that’s integrated with the data, to make sure it is done on an evidence-based approach.”

Johnson when at Bristol City used a very similar approach. He oversaw some staggering transfer profits during his tenure and at times had them vying for promotion from the Championship.

Now at Sunderland and with an entirely different task on his hands, he looks to have been given the vote of confidence from Louis-Dreyfus and co, who now look set to have a busy summer in their bid for promotion from the third-tier.

Blackpool were the team that won promotion yesterday, defeating Lincoln City 2-1 at Wembley.

For the Black Cats though, promotion could still be far down the line – they’re due to lose a host of first-team names at the end of next month with discussions still rumbling on with some of their star players.

Either way, the summer ahead if a crucial one for the club.