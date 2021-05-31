Sheffield Wednesday have made an offer to Southampton’s David Agbontohoma – the youngster has recently been on trial with both the Owls and Stoke City.

Sheffield Star report that Sheffield Wednesday have made a ‘formal offer’ to sign Agbontohoma, 19, who is set to leave Southampton when his contract expires at the end of next month.

The defender was previously reported to be on trial with the Owls’ development side. Soon after, he was spotted at Stoke City doing the same thing.

Now though, Sheffield Star say Agbontohoma has a contract offer on the table from Wednesday but stress that the decision is still largely up to Agbontohoma.

Speaking to Sheffield Star on the move, Owls’ development coach Lee Bullen said of Agbontohoma: