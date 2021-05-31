Sheffield United ‘refuse to budge’ on their previous valuation of £35million for Sander Berge, with Arsenal looking keen on the Norway midfielder, reports Sheffield Star.

Berge, 23, joined Sheffield United from Genk midway through last season in a deal worth £22million.

Since, he’s shone at Bramall Lane having since made 29 Premier League appearances, scoring twice and grabbing as many assists.

He’s dealt with injuries which has kept him out for large parts of the season just gone but Sheffield Star write that Arsenal will try and lure the Blades ‘to the negotiating table’ – United won’t be lowering their asking price of £35million.

It comes after the Blades appointed former Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic going into the 2021/22 campaign, with former boss Chris Wilder potentially taking over at West Brom.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Berge was ‘open’ to a move to the Emirates Stadium, with football.london claiming that he’d be even more inclined to join if the Gunners complete a permanent deal for his national compatriot Martin Odegaard this summer.

It came after Mikel Arteta reportedly lodged a bid for Berge. The Sun again claimed that Arsenal had tabled a £17million offer for the Sheffield United man which was rejected – it fell below the half-way mark of the Blades’ £35million valuation.

It seems highly likely that Sheffield United will have to part ways with the Norwegian this summer. For Jokanovic though, if he can cash in well on the 23-year-old then it’ll give him some funding going into what is a crucial summer transfer window.