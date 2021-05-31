Chris Wilder moulded a hard-working Sheffield United side and took them from the Championship to an impressive first Premier League campaign.

Chris Wilder and his Blades side surprised many as they survived that Premier League season with considerable ease – finishing in a commendable 9th place.

However, that progress couldn’t be sustained last season and the Blades were relegated as the bottom-placed side – a relegation confirmed well before the season itself ended.

It was also the end of Wilder’s reign at the club with him walking away from United and leaving them in the caretaker hands of Under-23s boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Wilder will not be out of work long and is already being tipped by some as the new boss of West Bromwich Albion.

Not only is he being tipped for the top job at The Hawthorns but he is also being tipped to bring Baggies favourite Dwight Gayle to the club should he get the manager’s job according to the Sunday Mirror (print edition, 30/5, page 76).

Gayle and previous heroics at West Brom

Dwight Gayle is well-known to West Bromwich Albion fans through his time on loan at The Hawthorns for the Baggies 2018/19 Championship campaign.

That season saw him make 41 appearances for West Brom where he scored 24 goals and laid on eight assists.

These goals helped fire the Baggies to the Premier League and he is a striker who is well-liked in the Black Country.

Of course, Gayle heading back there is dependent on former Sheffield United boss Wilder being appointed to the manager’s position at the club.

The Sunday Mirror reported that Wilder intends to bring Gayle back to West Brom should he get the job there and this could be made easier with him being out of contract at St James’ Park at the end of June.

Appearances and goals in the Premier League have been limited for the 31-year-old Newcastle United striker with the Magpies favouring other starters up top. Across the last two seasons, Gayle has just 38 appearances to his name – scoring five goals and providing three assists.