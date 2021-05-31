Norwich City, during their last Premier League campaign, were not a side that set the league alight – they were relegated with ease.

Norwich City fans will need little reminding of just how disappointing a campaign their 2019/20 Premier League stint was. Bad form across the season was compounded by a horrific drop-off at the end which ushered them back into the Championship.

Now a fantastic campaign in last season’s Championship sees them back in English football’s top-tier competition once again. The ills of last time they were there need putting right.

In all fairness to the Canaries, they kept a hold on the bulk of the players that they were relegated back into the Championship with. The effects of managing to do that were plain for all to see.

Daniel Farke’s side scored 75 goals in a swashbuckling campaign where they looked like Champions from the off. Headlining that goal surge were striker Teemu Pukki (26 goals/four assists) and Emiliano Buendia (15 goals/16 assists).

Yet, the very same players who excelled in last season’s Championship were the ones who struggled to adapt to the very different conditions and expectations of the Premier League during that horror campaign for the Canaries.

Norwich City: Are they caught in a cycle?

Some are tipping the Canaries for a similar experience next season in the Premier League in yet another promotion/relegation yo-yo cycle.

In fairness, you can see why they might be of that thinking. Players who failed in the Premier League but succeeded in the Championship are now going back to the Premier League.

For Norwich City, there lies the problem. Keeping faith, as admirable as that is, in the same players who romped to the Championship title is likely to damn them. That is if they can keep hold of them.

There has been solid talk for a while of established Premier League sides interested in young defender Max Aarons and in exciting dual-threat midfielder Emiliano Buendia.

Sell that pair and things would become even more difficult for Norwich City to become a viable Premier League side next season. Uppermost in Farke’s thinking must be doing all he can to keep Aarons and Buendia at the club.

The next step down will be that he needs to rebuild and strengthen a side that proved they were not Premier League ready the season before last.

Get that right and the Canaries might have a chance. The trouble is that they need to get it ‘bang-on right’ and not ‘just right’. Like many, I can’t see it happening and would say that they will struggle the most out of the promoted Championship sides next season.