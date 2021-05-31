Premier League promotion often brings about the need to restructure and strengthen as sides look to avoid that instant relegation back to the Championship.

Premier League promoted sides Norwich City and Watford were the best two Championship sides last season and that was reflected in the fact they finished 1st and 2nd respectively in the league table.

Now the Canaries and the Hornets are set to go head-to-head as both are being credited with an interest in Espanyol’s dual-threat wideman Adrian Embarba. This is according to Spanish sports publication AS.

Adrian Embarba: A look inside his game

Embarba started out at Getafe, moving from their Under-19s in July 2011 to lower-league sides Marchamalo and Carabanchel a year later. It was from there that he ended up moving to Rayo Vallecano and their B side in July 2013.

He was promoted to their first team a year later and went on to make 196 appearances for them – scoring 33 goals and providing 41 assists. This output brought about a €10/£9m transfer in January 2020 to current club Espanyol.

His time at the Catalan club has seen Embarba go on to make 56 appearances where he has scored 11 goals and provided 18 assists. This season has seen him explode in La Liga 2 with 9 goals and 14 assists – an assists total that is the best in both top leagues in Spain.

Embarba: Typical style of play

Predominantly works the right flank

Prefers short passes (blue) and medium passes (green)

Prefers to shoot (grey) more centrally

Higher concentration of longer (yellow) passes when playing left flank

Graphic used courtesy of Smarterscout

Watford and Norwich City not the only sides interested in Embarba

According to AS and reporter Maite Martin, the newly promoted duo of Watford and Norwich City are not the only Premier League sides who have an interest in the Espanyol man.

Martin namechecks both of them but also adds that West Ham United and Wolves are two other outfits with interest and that the quartet “are on the trail” of the 23-goal contribution Spanish star.

She goes on to ad that not only are all four sides interested in sealing an Embarba transfer but also that they could “improve his salary.” An interesting aside to this is that Martin adds that Embarba is not one of the top-ten best-paid players in Espanyol’s squad.

With Watford and Norwich City going up and facing a Premier League campaign that will be tough, they could do worse than attempt to coax Adrian Embarba over from Spain.