According to TEAMtalk, French champions Lille OSC are sizing up a swoop for Reading prodigy Michael Olise.

While Reading saw their play-off bud fall by the wayside, young star Michael Olise enjoyed a thoroughly successful campaign on an individual level.

The 19-year-old managed 12 assists and seven goals in 44 Championship games, starring in attacking midfield and out on the wing.

Unsurprisingly, Olise’s performances have seen him heavily linked with a move away from the Royals. Now, fresh claims have emerged about interest from elsewhere.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, French side Lille OSC are showing an interest in Olise.

Coming off the back of a shock title-winning campaign, Les Dogues are rumoured to be among the sides showing an interest in bringing the Reading star to France.

However, they could face a battle for the playmaker’s signature. A host of Premier League sides including Chelsea, Arsenal and Leeds United are keen on Olise, as are German giants Bayern Munich.

After failing to win promotion, the Royals starlet looks likely to be heading for the exit door, TEAMtalk states. With Lille joining the chase, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out over the summer transfer window.

Since breaking into the senior side, the former Chelsea youngster has played 73 times for Reading’s senior side. In the process, the London-born playmaker has netted seven times and laid on 14 assists.

Olise can feature in a range of positions, appearing on both the left and right-wing as well as through the middle as an attacking midfield.