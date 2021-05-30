Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is wanted by Watford, a report from The Mirror has claimed.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz will be looking to make some new additions this summer as he prepares his side for life back in the Premier League.

A host of players have been linked with a summer move to Vicarage Road. Former star Ashley Young is said to be in talks with a return, while Burnley’s Robbie Brady is also rumoured to be on their radar.

Now, it has been claimed Munoz is eyeing up Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah as a potential attacking addition.

The Mirror claims the England U21 international is attracting interest from the Hornets.

The report adds that if Watford want to try and tempt the Gunners into letting the young striker leave this summer, they will have to part ways with at least £15m.

Nketiah has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta in recent months, making only three Premier League appearances for Arsenal since the start of February.

Across all competitions, the 22-year-old attacker featured 30 times in the 2020/21 campaign. In the process, he netted six goals, also providing one assist.

The London-born attacker’s goalscoring record for Arsenal’s youth sides shows his potential to become a top Premier League striker. Nketiah managed 15 goals in 16 games for their U18s before going on to score 28 in 39 for the U23s.

So far, he has netted 13 goals in 65 outings for the senior side.

With Watford showing interest and Nketiah entering the final year of his Arsenal contract, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out this summer.