QPR defender Todd Kane is not wanted by Portsmouth, a report from Hampshire Live has stated.

QPR are looking to offload the 27-year-old defender this summer.

Kane is reported to have a host of suitors in League One that could offer him a route out of the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that third-tier trio Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth are interested in the right-back. Now, new insight into Pompey’s stance on a potential deal has emerged.

As per a report from Hampshire Live, Kane is not on Portsmouth’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

The former Chelsea youngster still has a year remaining on his deal with the Rs. However, after being deemed surplus to requirements by Mark Warburton, he looks set to be on the move this summer.

A summer transfer would bring an end to Kane’s two-year affiliation with QPR.

Since signing from Chelsea in 2019, the former England U21 international has played 65 times across all competitions. In that time, Kane has chipped in with three goals and six assists from right-back.

With Portsmouth ruled out of the pursuit for Kane, it will be interesting to see if either Sunderland or Charlton look to pounce in an effort to secure a deal.

The Huntingdon-born ace has plenty of experience at a Football League level, playing 148 times in the Championship.

Over the course of his career, Kane has featured for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Oxford United.