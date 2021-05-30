Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman admits he’d rather stay at Swansea City than return to his parent club, reveals The Northern Echo.

Woodman’s loan spell in Wales came to a shattering end on Saturday as the Swans were beaten 2-0 by Brentford in the play-off final. As it stands now, Woodman is expected to return to Newcastle this summer as Steve Bruce expects him to compete with fellow goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow next season.

Woodman has had a successful two-year loan spell in South Wales and the 24-year-old has made himself one of the Championship’s outstanding goalkeepers. Now Woodman has claimed his future may lie away from St James’ Park, he said: “It’s probably been the best two years of my life playing here. I’ve fallen in love with the place and developed so much.

“I just wanted to get over the line for the city. I know how much they wanted us in that big league, so I’m gutted. I hope this isn’t the last game I play in a Swansea shirt. The main thing is to sort out my next step – if that’s in a Swansea shirt then brilliant, but if it’s not, I have to crack on and that’s football.”

Woodman made 45 appearances for the Swans this season, earning 20 clean sheets which saw him win the Championship Golden Glove Award. The England Under-21 has made a total of 95 appearances for the Swans over his two years at the club. However, his 95th appearance was one to forget as Woodman was penalised in the opening stages of the play-off final as his foul on Bryan Mbeumo gave Ivan Toney the chance to put the Bees 1-0 up.

Woodman is now at a major point in his footballing career, he’s experienced first-team football for two years and it’ll be unlikely he would accept going back to Newcastle to be a backup choice. However, there’s also been reported interest from Premier League duo Southampton and Arsenal, but it might be Swansea where his head is at and he may have to wait and see if Swansea can and want to do a deal with Newcastle for the shot-stopper.