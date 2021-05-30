Sunderland not offering new contracts to midfield duo Max Power and Josh Scowen has come as a ‘surprise’ to ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips, speaking to Football Insider.

The 47-year-old believes the club could have made a big mistake letting the experienced midfielders leave Wearside this summer. Sunderland announced their retained list for the summer this week and midfield pair Power and Scowen were on the list of players who are set to be released by the club once their deals expire at the end of next month.

The Black Cats decided against offering the duo fresh terms and the pair will not become free agents this summer. Sunderland legend Phillips was shocked that Scowen was let go, he said: “He’s done well so I am a little bit surprised. Maybe the player has made it clear he wants to leave, you don’t know, but I’m surprised they haven’t decided to maybe offer him something because I thought he’s done well in the middle of the park.

“Power as well, he’s a leader and you need that experience in League One. I think they’ve got to go down the younger route and give youth a chance next year. They’ve got some good young players coming through, mixed with a little bit of experience.”

Sunderland signed Scowen from QPR in January last year for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old joined having made 103 appearances for the Rs, with 95 of those coming in the Championship. At the time Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson was bringing someone in who has previous experience in League One. Scowen was part of a Barnsley side that won promotion to the Championship in 2016 after beating Millwall 3-1 in the play-off final.

Scowen went on to make 54 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring three goals and assisting another four. However, he only managed one goal and one assist in his 47 League One appearances this season. While for Max Power, he joined Sunderland in January 2019 from Wigan Athletic after a six-month loan spell in the Wearside.

The 27-year-old went on to establish himself as a strong leader in Sunderland’s squad as he was named the Black Cats’ team captain in September last year. Power made a total of 136 appearances for Sunderland coming in various positions. The 27-year-old also managed to produce 13 goals and seven assists in his time in Wearside.

Sunderland are readying themselves for another campaign in League One after their failed promotion bid this season. This is Lee Johnson’s first summer in charge of the Black Cats and the former Bristol City manager is already putting his own stamp on the side.